Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the event marking the International Day of Older Persons:

I am pleased to convey my best wishes to this commemoration.

Population ageing is transforming societies worldwide. Older people now outnumber children under the age of 5. By 2030, 1.4 billion people will be at least 60 years old.

Governments have a duty to promote the social, economic and political inclusion of all. This global pledge is enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goals. Yet, we still see deep inequalities in people’s experiences in later life.

The United Nations is committed to doing its part to prevent discrimination and ensure the full participation of older people. Indeed, all societies benefit from the knowledge, wisdom and experience of older people and we should do everything we can to make such contributions possible.

Thank you for your dedication to our shared vision of empowerment, inclusion and equality for people of all ages.