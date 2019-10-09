Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Mental Health Day, observed on 10 October:

Every 40 seconds, someone makes the tragic decision that life is no longer worth living. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15 to 29.

Mental health has been neglected for too long. It concerns us all and greater action is urgent. We need stronger investments in services. And we must not allow stigma to push people away from the assistance they need.

I am speaking my mind because I care deeply. There is no health without mental health.