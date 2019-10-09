The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General strongly condemns the attack that took place today on a synagogue in Halle, Germany, in which at least two people were reportedly killed. He regards this as yet another tragic demonstration of anti‑Semitism — perpetrated on the holy day of Yom Kippur — which needs to be fought with the utmost determination.

The Secretary‑General sends his deep condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of Germany. He wishes a swift recovery to those who were wounded in the attack.

In this context, the Secretary‑General recalls the United Nations Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites and calls for all Governments to support that plan. Houses of worship around the world must be safe havens for reflection and peace, not sites of bloodshed and terror.