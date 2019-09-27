The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) confirms that on 27 September 2019, a Mi-24 helicopter, with four Senegalese crew members on board, crashed while making an emergency landing due to bad weather near Bouar, in the west of the Central African Republic. Three peacekeepers were killed, while the fourth sustained severe injuries. The helicopter was providing air support to an ongoing MINUSCA security operation in Nana-Mambéré Prefecture.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the peacekeepers, as well as to the Government and people of Senegal. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to supporting the people and Government of the Central African Republic in their efforts to consolidate peace.