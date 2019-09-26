The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General learned with deep sadness of the passing of the former President of France, Mr. Jacques Chirac. He extends his heartfelt condolences to Mr. Chirac’s family, as well as to the Government and people of France.

As President from 1995 to 2007, Mr. Chirac served France with commitment and statesmanship. He helped set a course for the historic process of Europe’s political and economic integration. On the world stage, he was a pioneer in the fight against climate change, a committed diplomat and a man of peace.