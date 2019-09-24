Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message for the Circle of Leadership’s social media campaign against sexual exploitation and abuse, in New York today:

Preventing and ending sexual exploitation and abuse by United Nations personnel is a top priority. It requires the active partnership of United Nations senior officials, civil society and Governments.

That is why I established the Circle of Leadership, which reflects our resolve at the highest political level to prevent these acts and respond quickly and effectively if they occur.

The rights and dignity of victims are at the heart of our efforts. We have strengthened our response. But much more needs to be done.

Let me be clear: the United Nations has zero tolerance for sexual exploitation and abuse, with no exceptions.

We will continue working with determination to deliver justice for victims and ultimately to achieve our shared goal of eliminating sexual exploitation and abuse.

Thank you.