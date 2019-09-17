Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs’ Women, Equity, and Global Development Symposium, in Chicago today:

The future is ours to build, and it is happening now.

Young people, especially young women, are on the frontlines of forging an inclusive and sustainable world.

The United Nations must also be ever more inclusive and representative of the communities we serve. That is why I am committed to achieving gender parity across the Organization.

We already have parity in my senior management team and among those coordinating the United Nations country teams around the world.

Ambitious transformation is necessary — and possible.

Together, we can build a future of sustainable peace and prosperity for all on a healthy planet.

I thank the Chicago Council on Global Affairs for its commitment to this work.