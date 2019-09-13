  1. Home
13 September 2019

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Peace, observed on 21 September:

Peace is at the heart of all our work at the United Nations.  And we know peace is much more than a world free of war.  It means resilient, stable societies where everyone can enjoy fundamental freedoms and thrive rather than struggle to meet basic needs.

Today, peace faces a new danger:  the climate emergency, which threatens our security, our livelihoods and our lives.  That is why it is the focus of this year’s International Day of Peace.  And it’s why I am convening a Climate Action Summit.

This is a global crisis.  Only by working together can we make our only home peaceful, prosperous and safe for us and future generations.

On this International Day of Peace, I urge all of you:  take concrete climate action and demand it of your leaders.  This is a race we can and must win.

