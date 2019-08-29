The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the people of Timor-Leste on the twentieth anniversary of the 1999 Popular Consultation, which put the nation firmly on the path of independence.

Timor-Leste has achieved tremendous progress over the past two decades, building new institutions, developing its economy, holding four peaceful elections and laying the foundations for reconciliation, democracy and stability.

The Secretary-General wishes Timor-Leste every success as it continues to consolidate these gains, foster democratic governance and promote sustainable development for its people. In this endeavour, the Secretary-General affirms the continued cooperation and support of the United Nations.