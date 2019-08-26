Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the sixty-eighth United Nations civil society conference, taking place in Salt Lake City, United States, from 26 to 28 August:

I am pleased to greet this United Nations civil society conference.

I welcome your conference’s focus on building inclusive and sustainable cities and communities. Well-planned and managed cities can steer us towards inclusive growth and serve as models of harmony among diverse people.

Cities are also well placed to help combat the global climate emergency, and point the way towards sustainable, low-emission development.

The United Nations and I look to you for ideas and solutions, and we will also continue to stress the vital role of civil society in solving all global challenges, especially at a time when civic space is shrinking worldwide and intolerance is on the rise.

In that spirit of strong partnership, I wish you a fruitful conference.

Thank you.