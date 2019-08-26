Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the international conference on “Forty Years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity”, taking place in Islamabad from 26 to 27 August:

I am pleased to greet this conference, and I thank Pakistan for its hospitality to one of the largest refugee populations in the world.

For 40 years, the people of Pakistan and Iran have demonstrated admirable generosity to three generations of Afghan refugees.

The international community has a duty to share this responsibility and ease the pressure on host communities, while promoting a stable future for Afghanistan and its people.

The Global Compact on Refugees adopted last year can help point the way.

We must act in solidarity to create the conditions that will allow Afghan refugees to return home to a future of peace and prosperity. Thank you.