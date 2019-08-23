The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the signing on 21 August in Luanda, Angola, of a memorandum of understanding between Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Paul Kagame of Rwanda, with the aim of normalizing bilateral relations between the two countries.

He encourages the parties to implement the agreement in good faith, with a view to restoring friendly relations and cooperation between the two neighbouring States in the interest of peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.

The Secretary-General recognizes the important role of Presidents João Lourenço of Angola and Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in facilitating the signing of the memorandum.

The Secretary-General stands ready to support the momentum generated through this and other initiatives to advance peace, cooperation and integration in the region.