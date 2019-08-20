The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply troubled by the continued escalation in north-west Syria and the prospect of an offensive deeper into Idlib, which could trigger a new wave of human suffering, possibly impacting up to 3 million civilians. He strongly condemns continued attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, including on health-care and educational facilities. He urges all parties to respect fully international humanitarian law. The Secretary-General reiterates his urgent call for the September 2018 Memorandum of Understanding on Idlib to be upheld. He stresses the importance of advancing the United Nations‑facilitated political process in Geneva mandated by Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).