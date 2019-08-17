The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General warmly congratulates the Sudanese people on the occasion of today’s important signing ceremony of the documents on transitional civilian authority in Sudan. He applauds the role of the African Union and Ethiopia in having mediated the Sudanese-led talks.

The Secretary-General looks forward to engaging with and supporting the transitional governing institutions. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to assist the transition process as it seeks to achieve the long-standing aspiration of the people of Sudan for democracy and peace.

The Secretary-General also underscores the importance of paving the way for Sudan’s socioeconomic recovery and setting the country on a path of sustainable development benefiting Sudan’s diverse and vibrant society. The United Nations stands ready to work with international partners and assist Sudan in this endeavour.