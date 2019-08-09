The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the violent clashes in Aden over the past several days, including in the vicinity of the Presidential Palace and the international airport. He urges the parties to cease hostilities and to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The Secretary-General calls on the parties to engage in an inclusive dialogue to resolve their differences and address the legitimate concerns of all Yemenis.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that the conflict in Yemen can only be resolved through a political solution.