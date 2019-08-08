Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on International Youth Day, observed on 12 August:

International Youth Day is 20 years old. This year, Youth Day highlights the theme of “Transforming Education” to make it more inclusive, accessible and relevant to today’s world.

We are facing a learning crisis. Too often, schools are not equipping young people with the skills they need to navigate the technological revolution. Students need not just to learn, but to learn how to learn.

Education today should combine knowledge, life skills and critical thinking. It should include information on sustainability and climate change. And it should advance gender equality, human rights and a culture of peace.

All these elements are included in Youth 2030, the United Nations strategy to increase our engagement with young people and support them in realizing their rights. Today, we celebrate the young people, youth-led organizations, Governments and others who are working to transform education and uplift young people everywhere.