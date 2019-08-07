Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, in Singapore today:

I am pleased to address this signing ceremony of the UN Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation. I look forward to the role this important new instrument can play in facilitating international trade, an area in which cooperation is essential for advancing sustainable development and global prosperity.

By providing a more streamlined international framework for mediation, this Convention can help to ensure a more efficient and harmonized process for the settlement of commercial disputes. And in doing so, it will also help strengthen the rule of law and highlight the benefits of multilateralism.

Congratulations again on this achievement. Thank you.