The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement by the Norwegian Foreign Ministry on 2 August that representatives of the main political actors in Venezuela continue the negotiations initiated in Oslo.

The Secretary-General reiterates his strong support for the Norwegian facilitation initiative. A negotiated agreement is urgently needed to reach a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The Secretary-General encourages the main political actors of Venezuela, and their representatives in the negotiations, to remain fully committed to these efforts, for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.