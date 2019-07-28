The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life and destruction of property caused by the landslides in Guizou province in China. He extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

With the heavy rains that contributed to the landslides still falling, the Secretary-General commends the search and rescue operations being conducted by the Government of China. If needed, the United Nations stands ready to assist in these efforts.