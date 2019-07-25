  1. Home
  2. Secretary-General Deeply Saddened by Death of Tunisia President Beji Caid Essebsi, ‘Pioneer’ Remembered for Bold Will to Uphold Democratic Rule

Secretary-General Deeply Saddened by Death of Tunisia President Beji Caid Essebsi, ‘Pioneer’ Remembered for Bold Will to Uphold Democratic Rule

Press Release
SG/SM/19678
25 July 2019

Secretary-General Deeply Saddened by Death of Tunisia President Beji Caid Essebsi, ‘Pioneer’ Remembered for Bold Will to Uphold Democratic Rule

The following statement by Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia, a pivotal figure in the history of Tunisia and the country’s independence.  In recent years, he was instrumental in successfully steering the country through its historic and peaceful transition to democracy.

President Essebsi will be remembered for his bold determination to uphold democratic rule in Tunisia and to respect and promote the rights of its citizens, including his strong advocacy for women’s rights and equality.  President Essebsi was a Tunisian pioneer, an Arab and African trailblazer, and a global leader.

I convey the deepest condolences of the United Nations to the family of President Essebsi and to the people and Government of Tunisia.

Tunisia
For information media. Not an official record.