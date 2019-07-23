Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the World Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf, in Paris, today:

I send best wishes to the World Federation of the Deaf. The theme of your gathering — “Sign Language Rights for All” — highlights an essential element in building societies that leave no one behind. Indeed, the promotion of sign language supports linguistic identity and equal opportunities, and can uphold human rights and advance inclusive education.

This is why the United Nations General Assembly established the International Day of Sign Languages, observed annually on 23 September. And it is why the United Nations supports your efforts towards our common goal of equality and full participation, in keeping with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Our recently launched UN Disability Inclusion Strategy further shows our commitment to the inclusion of all persons with disabilities, including deaf children and adults. In that spirit of partnership, I wish you every success at your gathering. Thank you.