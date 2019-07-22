The following statement by Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I was deeply saddened this morning to learn of the passing of Yukiya Amano, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Through his stewardship of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Director‑General Amano worked tirelessly to ensure that nuclear energy is used only for peaceful purposes in leading IAEA in such an exemplary fashion, he advanced human well-being through efforts spanning medicine, agriculture and other vital areas.

Mr. Amano confronted serious global challenges, including those related to the proliferation of nuclear weapons, with equanimity and determination. Our world is so much better for it.

I send my deepest condolences to his family and the staff of the IAEA. In mourning his tragic loss, we are also thankful for Mr. Amano’s distinguished service to his country and all humanity.