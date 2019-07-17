The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General recalls with sadness the 298 victims who lost their lives on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on this tragic day five years ago.

The Secretary-General acknowledges the important work of the independent Joint Investigation Team to establish accountability. He calls on all Member States to fully cooperate with the investigation pursuant to Security Council resolution 2166 (2014) in order to establish the truth and achieve justice for the victims and their families.