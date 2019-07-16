The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the incident that occurred earlier today at the Amiet Market in Abyei, during which two United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) peacekeepers, conducting a routine patrol, came under attack by unknown assailants. One peacekeeper was killed while the other was wounded. Five civilians from Abyei region were also killed in the incident.

The Secretary-General conveys his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased peacekeeper and to the Government and people of Ethiopia and wishes the injured peacekeeper a speedy recovery. He extends his sympathies to the families of the civilians killed.

UNISFA has deployed peacekeepers to the area to enhance security and determine the circumstances behind the attack.