The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is encouraged by the agreement reached between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council on 5 July towards the establishment of transitional governing bodies. He congratulates the African Union and Ethiopia for their role in mediating the Sudanese-led talks and commends the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for its support to the process.

The Secretary-General encourages all stakeholders to ensure the timely, inclusive, and transparent implementation of the agreement and resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue. He also welcomes the parties' commitment to conducting an independent investigation into the violence perpetrated against peaceful protesters, including the events on 3 June.

The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people of Sudan and reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to assist in the transition process.