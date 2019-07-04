Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the Euro-African Forum, held in Cascais, Portugal, 4 to 5 July:

It is a pleasure to greet this Euro-African Forum, focused on the power of diasporas to connect people and advance prosperity. The United Nations continues to deepen partnerships with Africa. We are working together to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Africa’s Agenda 2063, to combat climate change and to promote peace and development. With dynamic economies and the world’s fastest growing youth population, Africa is poised to become a leading continent for investment and innovation. I am pleased that your Forum is highlighting those opportunities and building new partnerships.

I welcome your emphasis on the contributions of migrants. When undertaken as a choice and managed appropriately, migration significantly benefits both countries of origin and destination. Thank you for your efforts to help transform the shared future of Europe and Africa. Please accept my best wishes for a successful Forum.