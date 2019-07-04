The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General met with the Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, on the margins of the fortieth Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit in Saint Lucia today. The Secretary-General expressed strong support for the Norwegian facilitation initiative on Venezuela. He calls on all parties in Venezuela to avoid any actions that might increase tensions in the country and undermine the facilitation initiative.