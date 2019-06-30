The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the meetings in Panmunjom involving the leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Republic of Korea and the United States, particularly the announcement that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the United States will resume working-level dialogue.

The Secretary-General fully supports the continued efforts of the parties to establish new relations towards sustainable peace, security and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.