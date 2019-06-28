The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement made by the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs on 27 June on its efforts to facilitate a resolution of the crisis in the north-west and south-west regions of Cameroon through a dialogue process. He expresses the full backing of the United Nations to this endeavour and reaffirms his readiness to support it as necessary. He encourages all parties to participate in this process and commends the Cameroonian authorities and other stakeholders for this positive step.

The Secretary-General reiterates the need for all Cameroonian stakeholders to engage in an inclusive and genuine political dialogue to address the challenges facing the country.