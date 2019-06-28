Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for Social Business Day, observed in Bangkok on 28 and 29 June:

I send warm greetings to all those gathered to mark Social Business Day.

Social enterprises are crucial to global prosperity. With people and planet at the core of your business model, you are a driving force for a better future for all, as envisioned by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

We must urgently transition to a green, gender-sensitive and inclusive economy, and raise global ambition in the fight against climate change. We must eradicate poverty and build a fair globalization that delivers for all.

The Sustainable Development Goals offer a path. Let us take it together and uphold our promise to leave no one behind.

I thank you for your efforts and wish you a successful gathering.