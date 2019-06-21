The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

On the eve of the presidential election in Mauritania, the Secretary-General encourages the Mauritanian people to exercise their right to vote. This election is an important step in the country’s democratic process.

The Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to ensure that the polls are conducted in a peaceful and credible manner. He further urges them to resolve any disputes that may arise through established legal channels.