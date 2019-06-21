Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the second European Games, in Minsk today:

I am pleased to greet the European Games in Minsk. I send best wishes to the more than 4,000 athletes from 50 countries who are taking part.

Sport can be a wonderful agent of friendship, mutual respect and peace. I welcome the principles of non-discrimination and inclusion under which the European Games are being held. These values are also at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals, our shared plan to leave no one behind.

Let us use sport to build the peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future we want. Thank you.