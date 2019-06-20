  1. Home
  2. Secretary-General, in Message for Smarthead Sustainability Summit, Urges Private Sector to Embrace 2030 Agenda as Driver of Business Strategies

Press Release
SG/SM/19632-ENV/DEV/1962
20 June 2019

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Smarthead Sustainability Summit, in Bratislava today:

I am pleased to send my best wishes to the Smarthead Sustainability Summit.  Our planet faces severe economic, social and environmental challenges, including a global climate emergency.

The Sustainable Development Goals offer us a plan of action.  More and more, the private sector is seeing the potential of climate action, green technology and sustainable business models.  This is both heartening and critical.

Simply put:  what is good for people and planet is also good for business.  I urge you all to embrace the 2030 Agenda as a driver of your business strategies, innovation and investment decisions.  And I ask you to announce new corporate decarbonization plans in line with the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

Together, we can usher in a safer, more prosperous and sustainable world for all.  Thank you.

Environmental issues and sustainable development
