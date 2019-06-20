Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Smarthead Sustainability Summit, in Bratislava today:

I am pleased to send my best wishes to the Smarthead Sustainability Summit. Our planet faces severe economic, social and environmental challenges, including a global climate emergency.

The Sustainable Development Goals offer us a plan of action. More and more, the private sector is seeing the potential of climate action, green technology and sustainable business models. This is both heartening and critical.

Simply put: what is good for people and planet is also good for business. I urge you all to embrace the 2030 Agenda as a driver of your business strategies, innovation and investment decisions. And I ask you to announce new corporate decarbonization plans in line with the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

Together, we can usher in a safer, more prosperous and sustainable world for all. Thank you.