Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Global Water 2020 Stakeholder Commitments gathering in Washington, D.C., today:

I am pleased to address your gathering.

The provision of safe and clean sources of water is a necessity for human survival, yet it has never been at a greater risk. Data from the World Health Organization [WHO] and UNICEF [United Nations Children’s Fund] show that one in four health facilities worldwide lack basic water; 1.5 billion people use facilities with no sanitation.

In the least developed countries, 17 million women give birth annually in health centres where they and their newborn babies are at risk of infection, disease and death. This is unacceptable.

Last year, I announced a call to action to improve water, sanitation and hygiene services in health facilities, as we strive to achieve universal health coverage. UNICEF and WHO responded, detailing specific actions Governments can take by 2030. Member States’ commitments were embodied in the resolution adopted at the recent World Health Assembly.

I urge you to offer all your support. Together, we can solve this crisis.

Thank you.