The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the triple suicide attacks on 16 June in Konduga village, Borno State, north-eastern Nigeria.

The Secretary-General expresses his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Nigeria. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. He hopes those responsible for these attacks will be swiftly brought to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government of Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He also renews the commitment of the United Nations to continue to support regional counter-terrorism efforts.