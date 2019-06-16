The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns yesterday’s attack in Wajir County, Kenya, in which at least eight police officers were killed and others injured when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device. The attack follows the kidnapping of three Kenyan police reservists in Wajir County on Friday, claimed by Al-Shabaab.

The Secretary-General also condemns the killing of at least eight people and injury of others in a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia, also claimed by Al-Shabaab.

He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and to the Governments and people of Kenya and Somalia. He wishes a quick recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General expresses the solidarity of the United Nations with the Governments of Kenya and Somalia in their efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism.