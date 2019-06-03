Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the 2019 Women Deliver Conference in Vancouver today:

It is a pleasure to send best wishes to this Women Deliver Conference. Gender equality is essential to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and has been one of my top priorities.

The United Nations must lead by example. I am encouraged that we are very close to gender parity in our senior leadership for the first time in the Organization’s history. Our objective is parity at all levels, across the whole system.

We have a long way to go, but I am determined to make it happen. Gender equality is essentially a question of power. We live in a male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture. This is true in families, societies and organizations worldwide.

Changing this culture means challenging stereotypes and addressing power imbalances. All of us can be agents of change. How will YOU use your power? I say let us use our power to build a world where women and men have equal rights, as well as equal opportunities to realize their aspirations and contribute to a better future for all.

Thank you.