Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Caritas General Assembly, held in Rome from 23 to 28 May:

It is my sincere pleasure to convey best wishes to your gathering.

I have seen first-hand your exemplary contributions to addressing poverty, hunger and inequality. I am inspired by your care for the most vulnerable and your commitment to peace, solidarity and social justice.

As the theme of your Assembly rightly states, we are indeed one human family. Yet, we see millions of people in need of safety and assistance. We see a rise in xenophobia, intolerance, persecution and incitement to violence.

That is why the United Nations is mobilizing against hate speech and in support of efforts to protect religious sites. We must also build a fair globalization that delivers for all. And we need ambitious and urgent action to protect our common home.

The impacts of climate change are upon us, driving displacement and humanitarian need. I am convening a Climate Action Summit in September. And I count on your support.

Change is possible. I echo the call of his Holiness, Pope Francis, for us to pursue a new and more sustainable path. Only together can we build a future of dignity, peace and prosperity for all on a healthy planet. Thank you.