The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the military escalation and ongoing fighting in and around Tripoli, including the aerial attack today by a Libyan National Army aircraft against Mitiga International Airport.

The Secretary-General urges the immediate halt of all military operations in order to de-escalate the situation and prevent an all-out conflict. He emphasizes that there is no military solution to the Libya conflict and calls on all parties to engage in immediate dialogue to reach a political solution. The Secretary‑General’s Special Representative in Libya stands ready to facilitate that dialogue.

The Secretary-General further reminds all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law to ensure the safety of all civilians. All Libyans deserve peace, security, prosperity and respect for human rights.