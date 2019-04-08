The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following closely the demonstrations in Sudan. He appeals to all actors to exercise utmost restraint and avoid violence. He calls for full respect for human rights, including the freedom of assembly, the freedom of expression and the release of detained protestors. He further calls on the Government of Sudan to create a conducive environment for a solution to the current situation and to promote an inclusive dialogue.

The Secretary-General affirms that the United Nations stands ready to support any efforts agreed by the Sudanese to peacefully resolve the current crisis.