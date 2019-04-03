  1. Home
Noting Resignation of Algerian President, Secretary-General Commends Country’s Mature, Calm Efforts towards National Change

3 April 2019

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the resignation of the Algerian President, Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The Secretary-General salutes the mature and calm nature in which the Algerian people have been expressing their desire for change.  He looks forward to a peaceful and democratic transition process that reflects the wishes of the Algerian people.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations’ continued commitment to supporting Algeria in its process of democratic transition.

