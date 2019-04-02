The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the announcement made today by the Supreme Court of the results of the 24 March 2019 presidential and gubernatorial elections in Comoros. He expresses his deep concern over the reports of violence and fatalities, as well as arrests of political opponents and restrictions on media. He underscores the imperative of upholding the rule of law and the respect of fundamental rights.

The Secretary-General urges the Comorian authorities and other national stakeholders to refrain from any action likely to heighten the current tensions.

The Secretary-General echoes the call made by the African Union on 29 March, supported by the European Union and by the Indian Ocean Commission, for an inclusive dialogue, under the leadership of the African Union. He reiterates the United Nations readiness to support such efforts to promote national cohesion, peace, stability and development in the Union of the Comoros.