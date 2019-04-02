Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the General Assembly resolution “Combating Terrorism and Other Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief”, in New York today:

I welcome the work of the General Assembly on a resolution condemning terrorism and other acts of violence based on religion or belief. I reiterate my own horror at the vile attack that killed 50 worshippers in a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, just a few months after the appalling shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in Pittsburgh in the United States.

The world must stand together to protect all religious sites against rising anti‑Muslim hatred, anti‑Semitism, xenophobia, racism and hate speech. We must counter those who seek to demonize and divide. And we must defend the freedom of religion and belief. The United Nations is urgently working on global action plans to combat hate speech and to safeguard religious sites.

I applaud your initiative to show the world our unity and determination to protect and respect religious freedom, and our commitment to tolerance, diversity and inclusion, fully in line with the values of the United Nations Charter. Together, let us bring that vision to life for all.

Thank you.