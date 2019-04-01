Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Global Conference on Strengthening Synergies between the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, in Copenhagen today:

It is a pleasure to greet this important conference on synergies between the Paris Agreement on climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals. You meet at a critical moment.

Our shared challenge is to build a fair globalization that delivers for all — and to raise ambition on climate mitigation, adaptation and finance. The Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda are our best plans to realize these crucial goals.

We must take advantage of important meetings taking place at the United Nations in September — the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, the high-level dialogue on financing for development and the Climate Action Summit that I am convening to mobilize ambition across the board.

I count on your support. Together, we can create a sustainable future and leave no one behind. Thank you.