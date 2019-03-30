Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for Earth Hour, observed today:

This Earth Hour comes with a great sense of urgency. We can see the worsening impacts of climate change, biodiversity loss, ocean pollution, soil degradation and water scarcity.

The good news is: there are solutions. It is still possible to limit climate change, protect our planet and safeguard our future. Technology is on our side.

I am convening a Climate Action Summit in September. And I am telling global leaders to bring concrete plans.

Earth Hour is an opportunity to show support for ambitious climate action, by turning off your lights this Saturday, 30 March, at 8:30 p.m. local time. Together, let’s build a cleaner, safer and greener future for everyone.