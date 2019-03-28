Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Peacebuilding Fund meeting, in Uppsala, Sweden, held 28 and 29 March:

Warm greetings to the top donors and advocates of the Peacebuilding Fund gathered in Sweden for this first strategic financing dialogue. I also welcome the participation of senior representatives of the World Bank and the European Union, and of United Nations officials from the field. Your partnership is crucial for sustaining peace.

The Fund is a key instrument in my vision for the reform of the United Nations. It is a catalyst for prevention, mobilizing more resources for peacebuilding, which is a vital part of the peace continuum. And it enhances coherence and collaboration.

From Liberia, to Kyrgyzstan to Colombia, the Fund has financed initiatives in all continents since its creation. It currently assists 143 projects in 43 countries. This is a critical moment to achieve the “quantum leap” in support I have been calling for. Our goal is to increase the Fund to $500 million annually.

I count on your help to transform the Peacebuilding Fund into the instrument we need to meet the challenges of today’s conflicts.

Thank you.