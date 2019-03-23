The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is shocked and outraged by reports that at least 134 civilians, including women and children, have been killed and at least 55 have been injured following an attack this morning on Ogossagou Peulh village, Mopti region, in central Mali.

The Secretary-General condemns this act and calls on the Malian authorities to swiftly investigate it and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the families of the victims, the people and the Government of Mali, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

In support to the Government of Mali, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) provided air support to deter further attacks and assisted with the evacuation of the injured.

The Secretary-General calls on the Malian authorities to redouble their efforts to bring back peace and stability to central Mali.