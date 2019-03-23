The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the establishment of a Government in the Central African Republic in line with the political agreement for peace and reconciliation signed in Bangui on 6 February.

The Secretary-General commends the leadership role of the African Union, in particular in the successful conclusion of the consultations that were held in Addis Ababa from 18 to 20 March, with United Nations support on the Central African Republic.

The Secretary-General urges all signatories of the political agreement for peace and reconciliation to adhere to its agreed principles, especially the rejection of violence and respect for human rights and human dignity. He further urges all signatories of the peace agreement to expedite its implementation.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to assisting the Central African Republic and calls on all partners to continue to support the people and Government of the Central African Republic in their efforts to secure lasting peace in their country.