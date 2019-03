The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn about the loss of life and injuries caused by the explosion at a chemical plant in Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province of China. He extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

The Secretary-General expresses his heartfelt sympathies to the people and Government of China.