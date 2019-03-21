  1. Home
Press Release
21 March 2019

Secretary-General Extends Condolences to Iraq over Loss of Life from Capsized Ferry, Pledging United Nations Support as Needed

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the tragic loss of lives after a passenger ferry capsized today in the Tigris River near the Iraqi city of Mosul.  The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of Iraq and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

This tragedy happens on the Nowruz holiday, when many across Iraq are celebrating the first day of spring.  The Secretary-General conveys the solidarity of the United Nations with the Republic of Iraq as well as its readiness to support national assistance efforts as needed.

